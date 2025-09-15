Maoist carrying Rs 1 crore bounty among 3 naxalites killed in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Three Maoists, including one carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty on his head, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday morning, police said.

The encounter broke out in the Pantitri forest under the Gorhar police station limits around 6 am between the squad of Sahdev Soren of the banned CPI (Maoist) and security forces, a senior officer said.

"The bodies of Sahadev Soren, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, and two other Maoists have been recovered during the search operation," he said.

The search operation is still going on.