Maoist carrying Rs 1 crore reward nabbed in Bihar's Gaya

Gaya, Aug 10 (PTI) In a major catch, police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a top Maoist leader carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head, along with an associate.

According to Ashish Bharati, the Senior Superintendent of Police for Gaya, information was received that Pramod Mishra and Anil Yadav, both active members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), were hiding in the district's Tekari block.

A special team, comprising personnel of local police and the CRPF's COBRA battalion, was constituted and raids were conducted across the area.

Mishra, on whom the Jharkhand government announced the reward, was nabbed along with Yadav from Jarahi Tola village.

A self-styled politburo member of CPI (Maoist), Mishra hails from the adjoining Aurangabad district while Yadav belongs to a village in Gaya, the SSP said.

Both are named in many cases lodged in various states and Mishra, absconding since release from jail in 2004, has also been named in a list of "most-wanted terrorists" compiled by the US way back in 2006, Bharati claimed.

Mishra and Yadav were said to be planning "a major incident" in Gaya, where the former is accused of involvement in a case of 2021 when four persons, including two women, were killed and their bodies hung from a tree, police said. PTI CORR NAC RBT