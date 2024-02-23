Maoist carrying Rs 10 lakh bounty surrenders in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Feb 23 (PTI) Two Maoists, including a zonal commander affiliated with the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), surrendered to the security forces in Latehar district on Friday, police said.

They were identified as JJMP’s self-styled zonal commander Manohar Parhiya, also known as Vimlesh Parhiya, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, and Deepak Kumar Bhuiyan, alias Kundan, an area commander of the banned organisation, police said.

Manohar has allegedly been involved in several crimes, including the murder of BJP leader Jaivardhan Singh, police added.

They surrendered at the office of Latehar SP Anjani Anjan in presence of Palamu IG Rajkumar Lakra and CRPF DIG of Palamu zone Pankaj Kumar.

Lakra said the surrender of both the Maoists is a big achievement for the security forces ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters, Manohar revealed that he had joined the CPI (Maoist) in 2004 at the young age of 13. Later, he transitioned to the JJMP in 2011, where he remained active for 13 years. He expressed his realisation that he had strayed from the right path and had now decided to reintegrate into mainstream society and contribute positively.

"I got lost in the path of forests. Now, I have decided to return to the mainstream and contribute positively to society," he said. PTI CORR SAN SAN MNB