Maoist carrying Rs 5 lakh reward on head arrested in J'khand

Garhwa (Jharkhand), Jul 30 (PTI) A leader of a splinter group of the banned CPI(Maoist), who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was arrested on Sunday in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at the Chete Patsar forest under the Ramkanda Police Station limits, around 205 km from the state capital Ranchi, and apprehended the leader of the proscribed outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, Ranka Sub-Divisional Police Officer Santosh Kumar said.

Manoj Parihar, the self-styled sub-zonal commander of the outlawed extremist group, was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head and was arrested from the forest early morning, the SDPO said.

Parihar, a resident of Goreya Karam village in the district, had earlier associated with the banned outfit Tritiya Sammenlan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), he added. PTI CORR SAN BDC