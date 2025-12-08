Maoist Central Committee member Deu Majji and 11 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon, Dec 8 (PTI) Maoist Central Committee (MCC) member Ramdher alias Deu Majji, his wife, and ten other Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Monday, officials said.

The surrendered cadres, including six women, carried a collective bounty of Rs 2.95 crore. They handed over 10 weapons, including three AK-47 rifles, three INSAS rifles, two .303 rifles, a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) and a carbine gun, a police official said.

Majji, who goes by aliases like Horupu alias Amarjeet, was working as a Central Committee Member of the MMC Zone, Gadhchiroli (Maharashtra). He carried a reward of Rs 1.05 crore on his head. His wife Anita, alias Lalita, alias Jaini, is a Divisional Committee (DVCM) member.

The surrendered Naxalites include four members of the Divisional Committee, four Party Members, and two Area Committee Members (ACM).

Among them, the four DVCMs carried a reward of Rs 33 lakh each on their heads, two ACMs carried a bounty of Rs 14 lakh each, and four Party Members a reward of Rs 6 lakh each, officials said.

All the surrendered Naxalites were associated with the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh (MMC) Zone, they said.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the two years of the Chhattisgarh government's tenure have proven to be a turning point in the state's history.

He said Chhattisgarh is rapidly progressing toward the goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eradicate Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026.

He stated that Naxalism has broken and is now breathing its last.

"Security forces have achieved unprecedented success in the past two years. More than 500 Maoists have been neutralised in encounters, while over 4,000 Naxalites have surrendered or been arrested, a clear sign of the weakening of Naxalism," Sai said. PTI COT TKP NSK