Maoist couple surrenders in Odisha

Phulbani, Nov 16 (PTI) A Maoist couple surrendered before the police in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Sunday, officials said.

Unga Kalmu alias Kishore (25) and Mase Madvi (22) carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, they said.

The couple surrendered before Inspector-General of Southern Range Niti Shekhar at the Kandhamal district police headquarters, they added.

The couple, originally from Chhattisgarh, has been active in CPI(Maoist) since 2018, and belonged to the Bansadhara-Ghumsar-Nagabali division. They were assigned to reactivate the North-South corridor from Jharkhand to Chhattisgarh through south-centre Odisha.

They said they gave up violence in the wake of the massive anti-Naxal operation in the interior areas of Kandhamal.

They said they also left the proscribed organisation in protest against unethical activities, false promises to new entrants, extortion and intimidation of people.

The IG said the couple would be suitably rehabilitated under the surrender and rehabilitation scheme of the government.