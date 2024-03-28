Maoist, 'courier' held in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 28 (PTI) An area committee member (ACM) of the banned CPI (Maoist), carrying a reward of Rs five lakh on his head in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, was arrested along with a party courier in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

P Munna (35), was arrested along with J Peddabbai, maoist courier, during a joint combing operation carried out by police, CRPF personnel and CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA, in Mulakanapalli forest area of Dummugudem mandal of the district on Wednesday, a release from Bhadradri Kothagudem District police said.

Munna, who carried an SLR weapon, was involved in several attacks on CRPF jawans, they said.

Munna, who has been working with the banned CPI(Maoist) party since 2004, was elevated to the position of ACM in 2022 and was working as Kishtaram Local Organising Squad (LOS) deputy commander.

Peddabbai, has been working as a courier for the first Battalion Maoists of Chhattisgarh state for the past three years.

A bag, 10 gelatin sticks, two electric detonators and Maoist leaflets were seized from the possession of the two accused, they added. PTI VVK VVK ROH