Maoist held in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Sep 1 (PTI) A Maoist was arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, police said.

He was apprehended from Pasagan village under the Manika Police station area, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Venkatesh Prasad said.

A rifle and five cartridges were recovered from his possession, he said.

The Maoist was identified as Upendra Yadav alias Bhupendra Yadav, who has been associated with banned organisations - CPI (Maoist) and Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee, he said.

Yadav was wanted in around six cases.