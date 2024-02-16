Maoist injured in wild elephant attack in Kannur, friends drop him off at nearby village

Kannur, Feb 16 (PTI) An alleged Maoist was injured in a suspected wild elephant attack while he and others were passing through a forest region of this north Kerala District, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Police said a Chikmagalur native of Karnataka state, Suresh, was injured and a six-member team of Maoists dropped him at the Kanjirakolli Chittari Colony along the Kerala-Karnataka border.

Police said the Maoists dropped him at one of the houses and left after collecting rice and other essentials.

"He is part of a banned Maoist organisation and is suspected to have been injured in a wild elephant attack. He is undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical college," Kannur Rural SP Hemalatha M told PTI.

Advertisment

The locals have informed the police that the gang which brought the injured man was carrying weapons.

As soon as they were informed, the police reached the locality and admitted the man to a nearby hospital.

The officials then carried out search operations in the region. PTI CORR RRT RRT ANE