Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand: Police

Ranchi, May 23 (PTI) A Maoist was killed in a gunfight between security forces and red rebels in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The encounter took place in a forest along the Khunti-Chaibasa-Ranchi border, around 90 km from the state capital.

"An area commander of a Maoist group was killed in an encounter with security forces along the Khunti-Chaibasa-Ranchi border. The area commander has been identified as Budhram Munda. A search operation is still on," Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Ranchi, Anoop Birtharay told PTI.

CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and the Jharkhand Police jointly launched the operation against the Maoists from Chaibasa side, he added.

The encounter took place two days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Ranchi, Giridih, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur seats on May 25. PTI NAM BDC