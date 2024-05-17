'Maoist' manifesto of Cong will make India bankrupt if implemented: PM at Mumbai rally

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls as "Maoist", which he warned will put a break on the country's economic growth and lead it to bankruptcy if implemented.

The BJP's star campaigner claimed that the Congress, if elected to power at the Centre, will take away gold from temples and 'mangalsutra' (gold chains) of women, and also impose a 50 per cent cent inheritance tax.

Addressing his final rally in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls at Mumbai's Shivaji Park in support of Shiv Sena-BJP candidates, Modi lashed out at the Congress over its election manifesto.

"The Congress is fighting a battle for its survival and can go to any extent (to save itself). Its Maoist manifesto is eyeing gold from temples and 'mangalsutra' of women. The Maoist manifesto will put a break on economic growth and lead the country to bankruptcy," he said.

"It (the Congress) also plans a 50 per cent inheritance tax... the party is planning an X-ray of your property and handing it over to their vote-bank which speaks of vote Jihad," Modi opined.

The PM had earlier said the Congress poll document had Muslim League imprint.

Modi said he has his ten years of report card on his government and 25 years of roadmap ahead.

The BJP stalwart said construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and removal of Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were considered impossible tasks in the country, but they have now become a reality.

"But they were made possible because of the power of your single vote," he told the large gathering.

Modi asked the people of Mumbai to remember terror strikes and serial bomb blasts that rocked the metropolis in the past and the change in the situation after 2014 when they go out to vote on May 20.

"In the last ten years, they (Mumbaikars) have been feeling safe and secure," the PM added. PTI MR VT RSY