Maoist outfit left fragmented, leaderless after heavy losses: Bastar IG on killing of 2 top Naxals

Raipur, Sep 23 (PTI) The killing of two senior Maoist leaders, who were key figures in overseeing the organisational and military activities of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district has dealt a further blow to the outfit's already weakening ecosystem, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Raju Dada alias Katta Ramachandra Reddy (63) and Kosa Dada alias Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy (67), both Central Committee members of the banned outfit and carrying a bounty of Rs 1.80 crore each, were neutralised in the gunfight with District Reserve Guard, a unit of state police, on Monday near the forested hills of Farasbeda and Toymeta villages in Abujhmad, he said.

While Kosa was accused in 62 Naxal-related incidents, including 48 in Maharashtra, Raju was the main accused in 27 Naxal-related incidents, including 16 in Chhattisgarh, the police said.

Security forces have been continuously carrying out anti-Maoist operations in the Abujhmad region to eliminate the banned organisation, as a result of which, they have inflicted significant damage on the Maoist armed groups and their ecosystem, considerably reducing their area of influence, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range Sundarraj P said.

The banned outfit has suffered serious and irreparable losses in recent times, leaving the organisation fragmented, leaderless, and directionless, he said.

What once presented itself as a united front is now grappling with internal strife and serious crises, he said.

The deaths of Kosa and Raju in an encounter on Monday has further weakened the outfit, he said.

The momentum of the vigorous campaign established in 2024 is being carried forward through targeted, sustained and high-impact operations in 2025. It is noteworthy that a total of 437 notorious Maoists have been killed in the Bastar range from January 2024 till September 22, Sundarraj said.

"The fight against Left Wing Extremism will continue with unwavering resolve, strength, and commitment until this organisation is completely destroyed. We appeal to Maoist cadres who are still on the path of violence to lay down their arms and return to the mainstream, or be prepared to face severe consequences," he said.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police, Robinson Guria said, both the Central Committee members, Raju and Kosa, were active in the Dandakaranya Special Regional Committee of Maoists for the last three decades and were the masterminds of many violent incidents in which many security personnel were killed and innocent civilians lost their lives.

Raju, who was a resident of Tigalagutta Pally in Karimnagar district of neighbouring Telangana, was also known by aliases, Gudsa Usendi, Vijay and Vikalp.

Between 2005 and 2008, he was tasked with the responsibility as legal and urban coordinator, besides others, of Maoists. In 2008, he was elevated as Maoists' Bastar division incharge and north sub zonal bureau secretary.

Since 2019, he was holding position of secretary of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) - the formation which handles Maoist activities in Bastar region), Guria said.

Raju, also a Central Committee Member and Central Regional Bureau (CRB) member of the banned outfit, was the main accused in 27 Naxal-related incidents, including 16 in Chhattisgarh, five in Maharashtra, four in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

He was wanted for several Naxal attacks, including the 2009 Maharbeda ambush in which 27 CRPF personnel were killed, the 2020 Jonagudem ambush wherein 22 security personnel lost their lives and the 2022 Tekalguda ambush in which 22 security personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh, the SP said.

The equally dreaded Kosa alias Kadri Satyanarayana Reddy, who hailed from Gopalaraopalli Sircilla in Karimnagar, Telangana, was also known by aliases Gopanna and Buchanna.

He was a member of DKSZC since 1980 and held position of secretary of the same formation from 2001 and 2011. He was also command incharge of Maad division from 2023 and North Regional Committee In-charge, beside a member of Central Committee and Central Regional Bureau of Maoists, the SP said.

Kosa was accused in 62 Naxal-related incidents, including 48 in Maharashtra, six each in Chhattisgarh and Telangana, and two in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

He was also involved in several major Naxal attacks, including the 2009 Madanwada ambush in which then then Rajnandgaon district Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Choubey and 26 other security personnel were killed and the kidnapping of then Sukma district Collector Alex Paul Menon in 2012 by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh and 2009 Markatola ambush in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra wherein 17 security personnel lost their lives, he said.

The two were carrying a reward of Rs 1.80 crore each (Rs 40 lakh in Chhattisgarh, Rs 15 lakh in Madhya Pradesh, Rs 25 lakh in Odisha, Rs 25 lakh in Telangana, Rs 25 lakh in Andhra Pradesh and Rs 50 lakh Maharashtra), the SP added.

Abujhmad, spread over an area of approximately 5000 sq km in Narayanpur, Bijapur, Kanker and Dantewada districts, is densely forested and hilly region, providing safe havens and hideouts for armed Maoist squads and the top leadership of the Maoists, he said.

Over the past two years, the Maoist stronghold has been significantly weakened due to the establishment of security camps and anti-Maoist operations in the region, he said. PTI TKP NP