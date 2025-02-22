Maoist splinter group 'commander' arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Feb 22 (PTI) A member of TSPC, a splinter group of CPI(Maoist), was arrested from Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Saturday.

The arrested Maoist was identified as Anil Bhuiyan (35) and wanted in several Maoist-related cases for the past seven years, a police officer said.

He was arrested from the Ghasidag area under the jurisdiction of the Vishrampur police station area on Friday night when he came to meet his family.

"We got a tip-off about the presence of Bhuiyan in the Vishrampur area. Based on the input, a police team was set up and he was arrested," Vishrampur police station in-charge Saurav Kumar said.

The self-styled area commander of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) was involved in an encounter with the police in Mohammadganj in 2018, where he had led the attack, the police officer said.