Maoist sub-zonal commander arrested in J’khand

Chatra (Jharkhand), Nov 25 (PTI) A member of the banned CPI (Maoist) was arrested in Jharkhand’s Chatra district and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and detonators were seized from his possession, police said on Saturday. The Maoist, identified as Baban Bhokta alias Baban Ji, was apprehended on Friday from Naukadih village in Pratappur area, around 200 km from the state capital Ranchi, a senior officer said.

Chatra Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said that two IEDs, 20 electronic detonators and other items were recovered from him.

"We had information that Baban came to his house in Naukadih village intending to expand the organisation and carry out some operations, the SP said A special team conducted a raid on Friday and arrested the self-styled sub-zonal commander of the banned CPI (Maoist) from his village, he said.

Baban was active in the organisation for the past 12 years and wanted in five cases, the SP added. PTI COR SAN SAN BDC