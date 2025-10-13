Maoist wanted in 42 cases arrested in J’khand’s Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Oct 13 (PTI) A former ‘sub-zonal commander’ of the CPI (Maoist), wanted in 42 cases in connection with Naxal activity, was arrested in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, police said on Monday.

He was apprehended from the Jorakat area during an operation, they said.

“We received a tip-off that about four to five suspicious persons were active in Jorakat. The police attempted to surround and apprehend them, during which one person was caught. The other suspects managed to escape, taking advantage of the forest cover,” SP Anjani Anjan told reporters here.

“He was wanted in 42 cases related to Maoist activity in different police stations,” Anjan said.

“The Maoist was arrested in 2004 in Keredari police station area of Hazaribag and released in 2018 after serving 14 years in jail. He again joined the organisation after being released from jail,” SDPO Amit Kumar said. PTI CORR SAN RBT