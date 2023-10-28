Maoist, wanted in 78 police cases, arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar, Oct 28 (PTI) A senior Maoist leader, having a total bounty of Rs 8 lakh, was arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday, police said.

Aghanu Ganju, a sub-zonal commander of CPI(Maoist), was wanted in 78 cases registered in 15 police stations of Latehar, Gumla, Lohardaga and Ranchi districts, they said.

He was also wanted by the NIA, they added.

Acting on a tip-off, he was arrested from the Betar forest in Chandwa police station area, they said.

Maintaining that the arrest was a major success for the security forces, Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said Aghanu was considered the right hand of CPI(Maoists)'s regional head Ravindra Ganju.

"The Maoists suffered a major setback with Aghanu's arrest, and after this, only five-six extremists remain in Ravindra Ganju's squad," the SP said.

Aghanu was sent to judicial custody by a court, police said.

He was the prime accused in the 2019 attack on a police team at Lukaiyan Mode in the Chandwa police station area, they said. PTI CORR BS SOM