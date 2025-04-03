Maoist with Rs 1 lakh bounty arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Apr 3 (PTI) A Maoist with Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head was arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Thursday.

Subhash Yadav alias Jiblal Yadav, a member of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) -- a splinter group of CPI(Maoist), was arrested from Turigdar hill in Nawa Bazar police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

The Bihar government had announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, they added.

Yadav, a resident of Hadhi village in Bihar's Gaya district, was arrested when he came here to collect extortion money, SP (Operation) Rakesh Singh said.

"He is an active member of the TPSC squad led by Shashikant ji alias Arif ji alias Sudesh ji," the SP said. PTI CORR SAN SAN SOM