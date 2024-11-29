Maoist with Rs 2 lakh bounty arrested in Odisha's Malkangiri

Malkangiri, Nov 29 (PTI) A Maoist with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on her head was arrested in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Friday, police said.

Anti Madvi alias Lakey (29), a member of the Uday Protection Team, was wanted in a number of criminal cases, they said.

She is a native of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, they added.

She was apprehended in the Kurti jungle in the MV-79 police station area, said DIG (South-Western Range) Niti Shekhar.

She was involved in nine incidents of gunfight with security forces in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh between 2018 and 2021, Shekhar said. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM