Maoist with Rs 4 lakh bounty surrenders before Odisha Police

Bhubaneswar, May 27 (PTI) A member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist), who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head, surrendered before the Odisha Police on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

Bijaya Punem alias Ajay, a native of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, was an active member of the BGN (Bansadhara-Ghumsur-Nagabali) division of the Maoist group, it said.

The Maoist surrendered before the Rayagada SP with his personal weapon and ammunition this morning, the Odisha Police said in a statement.

The police said Ajay surrendered for several reasons like the flawed ideology of CPI (Maoist) cadres, rude behaviour of the leadership, tough terrain in Odisha, lack of food, water and clothing and language problem.

He joined the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in 2009.

After the completion of his preliminary training, Ajay was attached to the security and protection team of Modem Balakrishna alias Manoj, a central committee member of the banned organisation, the police said.

He was promoted to the rank of area committee member in 2014, but continued to work as a gunman for Manoj, the police statement said In 2023, he was transferred to the BGN division of the banned Maoist group and started working in Ghumsar area from January 2024, it said.

The surrendered Maoist was involved in the killing of a civilian in Kandhamal in May 2024 and six gunfights with police in several areas of the same district between 2021 and 2024.

These encounters took place at Meragudi, Sirla, Jodeipani, Sikasar, Chadeipalli and Kodang.

During the gunfight at Kodang that occurred on July 12, 2021, two security personnel were injured, the release said.

Between 2006 and 2024, as many as 647 Maoists surrendered before the Odisha Police, of which 29 were in Rayagada district. PTI BBM BDC