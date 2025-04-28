Maoist woman member surrenders before police in Jharkhand’s Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Apr 28 (PTI) A woman member of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before police in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district on Monday, officials said.

Sunita Murmu, alias Leelmuni Murmu (22), had managed to escape during an encounter between Maoists and security personnel in Bokaro district on April 21, in which eight Naxals were killed.

She surrendered in the presence of Bokaro SP Manoj Swargiary, CRPF commandant and other senior officials.

"Sunita was with the Maoists during the encounter but managed to escape. After wandering in the forests for a few days, she decided to lay down arms under the state's surrender policy," Swargiary said.

She will get all the benefits as per the provisions of the surrender policy, he said.

Earlier, Sunita had served a jail term for three years, the SP said.

"After the encounter, I realised that I was on the wrong path. So, I decided to surrender. I would also request my comrades to also surrender," Sunita told reporters. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB