Maoist 'zonal commander' carrying Rs 10 lakh bounty on his head surrenders in Jharkhand

Giridih (Jharkhand), Sep 28 (PTI) A self-styled zonal commander of outlawed CPI (Maoists), Ram Dayal Mahato, who was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, surrendered in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Saturday, a police statement said.

Ram Dayal Mahato alias Bachchan da alias Nilesh da alias Amar da was influenced by the Jharkhand government's surrender and rehabilitation policy and decided to join the mainstream of the society under the "Nayee Disha-Ek Nayee Pahal" initiative of the state police, it said.

The 70-year-old man, a resident of Pipradih within the limits of Madhuban police station in Giridih district, has around 1.5 acres of agricultural land.

Over 50 Naxal-related cases are pending against him, mostly in Giridih district.

The DIG (Hazaribag), Sunil Bhaskar, said Ram Dayal Mahato's arrest was a big achievement for Jharkhand police. The Superintendent of Police of Giridih, Dr Bimal Kumar was also present during the briefing.

The DIG said Mahato's surrender has broken the backbone of the Naxal outfit and expressed confidence that Naxal activities in Giridih, Dhanbad and Bokaro districts will witness a drastic drop.

Ram Dayal Mahato had applied for teacher's training and had even faced an interview after completing his matriculation, the statement said.

He then joined the BMP (Bihar Military Police) but returned after Danapur Cantonment was affected by Cholera in 1971-72.

Mahato had also taken the test for a forest guard post unsuccessfully.

Impressed by the Naxal outfit MCC in 1989-90, he joined it and operated under various capacities, including area commander and zonal commander, it said.