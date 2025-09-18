Maoists kidnap, kill man on suspicion of being police informer in MP's Balaghat

Balaghat (MP), Sep 18 (PTI) Maoists abducted and killed a 25-year-old man on suspicion of being a police informer in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, an official said on Thursday.

The body of the victim, Devendra Yadav, who was abducted on Tuesday night, was recovered from forests of Chauria under the Lanji police station limits on Thursday morning, he said.

A red banner and two pamphlets were found at the crime spot, accusing the government of "ruining" the lives of youths by making them informers, local residents said.

Naxals accused Yadav of working for police, they said.

Balaghat Additional Superintendent of Police (anti-Naxal operations) Adarsh Kant Shukla confirmed the recovery of Yadav's body.

In the banner and pamphlets left behind my Maoists, they alleged the Balaghat police were turning youths into informers in the name of recruitment.

They accused the government of "destroying" the future of youths instead of providing them employment, warning anyone working as a police informer would be held responsible for their own death along with the administration, according to the locals. PTI COR LAL RSY