Maoists torch mobile tower in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 12 (PTI) Amid the ongoing 'resistance week' being observed by outlawed CPI (Maoists), red rebels torched a mobile tower of a private telecom company in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district early on Sunday, police said.

A group of Maoists came to the Meena Bazar area in Manoharpur block past midnight and chased away the employees of the telecom company before they set the mobile tower on fire, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Manoharpur) Jaideep Lakra told PTI.

Armed police and CRPF personnel reached the spot following the incident and launched a massive anti-Maoist operation, he said.

The activists of the banned outfit were trying to establish their presence by indulging in such violent acts during the 'resistance week', and the police were prepared to counter these, the officer said.

"Currently, a massive anti-Naxal operation is underway to track down the culprits," he said.

A head constable of the CRPF had died, and two others were injured on October 10 in two IED blasts in the Saranda forest under the Jaraikela Police Station limits in the district.

The proscribed CPI (Maoist) also called for a Jharkhand bandh on October 15 in protest against alleged police atrocities.

The Jharkhand Police strengthened security across the state in the wake of the 'resistance week', which began on October 8.

Inspector General (Operations) Michael Raj had said that 12 battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 20 groups of the Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) and India Reserve Battalion (IRB) have been deployed to boost security across Jharkhand. PTI BS BDC