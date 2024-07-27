Maoists torch two trucks in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar, Jul 27 (PTI) Two coal-loading trucks were torched allegedly by members of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a Maoist splinter group, in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Tasu panchayat under Herhanj police station area around 1 am on Saturday.

Latehar Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani said the incident was carried out by TSPC and a drive has been launched against the members of the organisation, involved in the crime.

Around 15-20 members of the organisation allegedly stopped the vehicles at Laat village and they were set on fire, a driver of the vehicle said.

The TSPC extremists also left a pamphlet at the incident site, threatening that organisational action will be taken if work of coal transportation was done without managing them, police said. PTI COR SAN RG