Map-based QR code system unveiled in Thane to help voters locate their polling booths

Thane, May 16 (PTI) The district authorities in Maharashtra's Thane have unveiled a map-based QR code system for three Lok Sabha constituencies in the district to facilitate voters in finding the route of their polling booth, an official said on Thursday.

There are three Lok Sabha seats in Thane district - Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi.

This initiative has been introduced in response to consistent complaints received from voters that they find it difficult to locate their polling booth to cast their vote, district collector and district election officer Ashok Shingare said.

"This map-based QR code system is aimed at guiding voters seamlessly to their designated polling booths. Separate QR code has been assigned to each of the three Lok Sabha constituencies. Voters can simply scan the QR code, select the relevant assembly constituency and choose their specific polling station," he said.

Once a particular polling station is selected, the Google map directs the voter to the designated location, alleviating the inconvenience associated with locating polling booths. The only prerequisite for utilising this service is knowledge of the polling station name and number of the assembly constituency, which is available on voters' information slips or the Election Commission's website, Shingare added. PTI COR NP