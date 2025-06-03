MAP launches museums in domestic, international terminals of T2 Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, Jun 3 (PTI) The Kempegowda International Airport, in association with Bengaluru's Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), launched museums in domestic and international terminals of T2 on Tuesday.

The museum offers passengers an opportunity to experience art through multiple technological experiences.

“Our collaboration with MAP is a step in realising a vision that aims to transform Terminal 2 into a vibrant hub of discovery and engagement. By bringing art in such an accessible and interactive way, we hope to offer travellers moments of pause, inspiration, and reflection,” Hari Marar, MD & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), is quoted as saying in a press release issued by BIAL.

The museums, present in both domestic and international terminals, offer an extensive collection of digital exhibitions featuring the artworks of artists like Jamini Roy, Jangarh Singh Shyam, Jyoti Bhatt, Suresh Punjabi and LN Tallur, said the press release.

They also feature curated stories on MAP’s vast film collection that include posters, stills and lobby cards from Bollywood cinema, added the press release.

An array of touch based interactive puzzles created using artworks from the MAP Collection like ‘Universe’ by S H Raza, ‘Last Supper’ by Jamini Roy and ‘The Lotus Sellers’ by N S Bendre, are also made available for passengers waiting to connect to other destinations.

They can also browse through an extensive range of one-of-a-kind home and lifestyle products that are inspired from the artworks in the museum’s collection. Passengers can buy last minute souvenirs, gifts or simply take home a piece of art from the store.

In addition, at the International Terminal, MAP has mounted an exhibition, ‘Bhuri Bai: My Life as an Artist’, featuring original artworks by Padma Shri Bhuri Bai, added the press release.

The exhibition explores the life of painter, muralist and illustrator Bai.

"With this unique partnership with BIAL, MAP hopes to take art appreciation and awareness to a wider audience, thereby creating a new wave of interest and engagement in South Asian art and culture," Abhishek Poddar, Founder of MAP is quoted as saying in the press release.