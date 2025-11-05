Marandi campaigns for BJP candidate in Ghatsila byelection

Ghatsila (Jharkhand), Nov 5 (PTI) BJP Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi on Wednesday alleged that the Hemant Soren government was "looting" the state without carrying out any development work.
Addressing the panchayat level party workers at Hendaljudi and Bankati under East Singhbhum district's Ghatsila assembly constituency, Marandi alleged that Soren, his ministers, legislators and officers were all "looting" Jharkhand with both hands.
The people were deprived of employment opportunities, education and development, whereas corruption and commission ruled the roost in the political corridor of the state, the Leader of Opposition alleged.
The time has now come to protect Jharkhand from looters and set free the state from sand mafias, he said while appealing to people to vote for BJP candidate Babulal Soren in the Ghatsila bypoll.
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren claimed that Jharkhandi Kumhar Ekta Manch have assured it will support the BJP candidate in the bypoll.
The Ghatsila byelection seat was necessitated following the death of sitting JMM MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren on August 15.
The BJP has fielded Babulal Soren, son of Champai Soren, for the Ghatsila byelection, while the JMM-led INDIA bloc candidate is Somesh Chandra Soren, son of Ramdas Soren.
The polling for the byelection will be held on November 11. PTI BS RG