Marandi has evidence to back claim of conspiracy to frame me during J'khand polls: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi has evidence to support a claim that a senior police officer of that state had conspired to frame the leader from the northeastern state last year.

Marandi had on Saturday claimed that a police officer paid money to someone to travel to Delhi and Guwahati during the Jharkhand assembly polls last year in an attempt to frame Sarma, who was the BJP’s co-in-charge for the polls there.

“I have spoken to him. Marandi said he has evidence, and I replied that it is fine,” Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Baksa district when asked for his reaction to the claim by the former Jharkhand chief minister.

Marandi also said that he would soon reveal details about the matter, with the allegations pointing towards an attempt at ‘honey-trapping’.

“I don’t have anything to say as I have been only fulfilling my duties. I don’t have anything to say even if someone conspires against me,” Sarma said in Baksa.

“I feel bad to ask about it, as this is not our culture. He (Marandi) has revealed it. He (Marandi) said he has the evidence, and he will reveal the evidence. I don’t want to react to it,” the chief minister added.

Sarma had, on Saturday, said that two women had come to his office, and one of them was an Assamese.

“They were talking in a suspicious manner, but I dealt with them in the same way as I do with the general public and sent them away,” he had said. PTI SSG SSG BDC