Maratha activist Jarange demands narco tests over ‘conspiracy’ to harm him

Jalna, Feb 5 (PTI) Activist Manoj Jarange has demanded that narcoanalysis tests be conducted on five individuals, including himself, in connection with an alleged plot to harm him.

Jarange told the media that he met the Jalna District Superintendent of Police on Thursday to demand the tests.

The Maratha activist has alleged that former Maharashtra minister and NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde had plotted to kill him, a charge denied by the latter, who demanded a CBI probe into the complaint lodged in this connection.

Jarange said one of the accused, Amol Khune, has voluntarily applied to undergo a narco test. He urged the police to approve Khune’s request and present it before a court, asserting that scientific testing would help uncover the truth.

According to the activist, he requested the superintendent of police to get narco tests conducted on himself, Munde, Khune and two others so that “the truth can come out”.

Earlier, Munde had termed Jarange’s allegations “baseless, malicious, and politically motivated” and claimed he had never spoken against the activist.

In his representation to the police, Jarange also demanded that the bail granted to all the accused in the case be cancelled and called for a thorough re-investigation. He said police must investigate all angles to ensure a transparent process.

In response to a viral call recording allegedly linked to threats against him, Jarange challenged the person behind the threat to come forward. Jarange also said he has asked the police to withdraw his current security cover. PTI COR NR