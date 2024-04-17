Maratha activists block Cong MLA Amit Deshmukh's convoy

Latur, Apr 17 (PTI) Some members of the Maratha community blocked the path of former Maharashtra minister and Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh's convoy at a village in Latur district when he was on his way for election campaign.

The incident took place on Monday evening at Vasangaon village in Latur tehsil, which forced Deshmukh to return without interacting with the local people.

Deshmukh was on his way to campaign for Congress candidate Dr Shivaji Kalge.

When MLA Deshmukh's convoy arrived at the village, Maratha quota agitators started shouting slogans demanding reservation for the community, one of the protesters said.

A video of Maratha agitators protesting in front of Deshmukh's vehicle went viral in social media. PTI COR NP