Maratha activists disrupt meeting addressed by Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday faced the wrath of Maratha activists as they disrupted a meeting he was addressing at Kalyan in Thane district and showed him black flags.

Union minister and Bhiwandi MP Kapil Patil, BJP activists, and local leaders were present on the stage when the incident occurred in the evening.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media which shows some activists shouting slogans against Bawankule and showing him black flags amid the meeting, which was held in an open ground.

Slogans like “Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha” were also raised.

Police personnel rushed in and took more than six activists into custody.

The meeting later continued for some time.

An indefinite hunger strike by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange in Jalna district has galvanised the Maratha community who has been demanding quota under the OBC category in government jobs and education. PTI COR NSK