Maratha LIRC marks Independence Day with cycle rally, run, 'Tiranga Yatra'

Bengaluru, Aug 15 (PTI) The Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre organised a series of events to mark the 79th anniversary of India’s Independence.

The Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, said in a statement that the events kicked off on August 13 with a cycle rally headed by Brigadier Joydeep Mukherjee, Commandant, MARATHA LIRC.

The ‘Tiranga cycle rally' sought to inspire fitness, eco-awareness, and national pride, it added.

On August 14, the ‘Tiranga run' brought together officers, JCOs, and ranks in a show of discipline, teamwork, and vitality, reflecting physical readiness and shared purpose.

The festivities wrapped up on August 15 with the ‘Tiranga Yatra,’ a rally highlighting regimental pride, the release said. PTI JR SSK