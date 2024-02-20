Maratha organisation stages protest against passage of quota bill

Latur, Feb 20 (PTI) Activists of a Maratha organisation on Tuesday staged a protest against the passage of the Maratha quota bill and accused the government of deceiving the community by not granting them reservation under the OBC category.

Activists of Akhil Bhartiya Chhava Maratha Sanghatna raised slogans against the government.

"Maratha community is struggling for quota under the OBC category but the government brought a bill providing a 10 per cent reservation for the community. This bill will not stand a legal test. The government has deceived the Maratha community," a Sanghatna leader said.

The Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category. PTI COR NSK