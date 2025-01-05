Maratha outfit takes out march in Pune to condemn Beed sarpanch's murder

Pune, Jan 5 (PTI) A Maratha outfit on Sunday took out a march in Pune to condemn the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and the death of Somnath Suryawanshi in police custody in Parbhani.

The local unit of Akhand Maratha Samaj began its march from Lal Mahal at noon and ended it at the District Collector's office.

Family members of the murdered sarpanch, former CM Prithviraj Chavan, MP Bajrang Sonawane, BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange, along with leaders from all parties, and office-bearers were present during the march.

Protestors shouted slogans against state Minister Dhananjay Munde, demanding that his portfolio be taken away from him.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, apparently because he tried to thwart an attempt to extort money from an energy firm operating a windmill project. Walmik Karad, an aide of Minister and NCP leader Munde, has been arrested in the extortion case.

The police have so far arrested seven persons in connection with the murder.

Talking to reporters, BJP MLA Suresh Dhas said, "Deshmukh was brutally murdered. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will come into action. I will write to ED officials, the Union Home Minister and the chief minister about the matter." He said some police officials should be made co-accused in the case, and action should be taken against policemen who were working as bodyguards of Karad.

Dhas also demanded Munde's resignation as the food and civil supplies minister.

The MLA urged Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar to look into the issue and make a decision. PTI COR ARU