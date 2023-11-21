Maratha outfit withdraws opposition to annual Kartiki puja of Lord Vitthal by Fadnavis

Pune, Nov 21 (PTI) A Maratha outfit on Tuesday withdrew its opposition to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' visit to Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur to perform puja on the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi, which falls on Thursday.

Advertisment

The members of Sakal Maratha Samaj (SMS) had asked the temple trust to not invite Fadnavis for the conventional annual puja till their demands, including the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community and the construction of Maratha Bhavan in Pandharpur and a sub-centre of SARTHI, are fulfilled.

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) is an autonomous institute of the Maharashtra government established for the social, economic, and educational development of the Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi sections.

An SMS member said they were assured that their demands would be fulfilled during a meeting with the Solapur district collector.

"Our demands have been accepted by the district administration and the Deputy CM can now come to Pandharpur to perform the puja," he said.

Collector Kumar Ashirvad said he held a meeting with the Maratha outfit members and assured them about their demands. "As there is no opposition now, the DCM will perform the puja on Kartiki Ekadashi". PTI SPK NSK