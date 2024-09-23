Maratha outfits call for bandh in Latur over quota issue, hold motorcycle rally

Latur, Sep 23 (PTI) Maratha outfits called for a bandh in Latur district on Monday to show their support for the activist Manoj Jarange, who is on an indefinite hunger strike to demand reservation for the community under the OBC category.

Members of Maratha outfits gathered at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and took out a massive motorcycle rally across Latur city, urging business establishments to shut down their shutters.

Due to prior notice, shops remained shut, and schools and colleges were closed for the day.

Jarange has been demanding the implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as ‘sage soyare’ (blood relatives) of Maratha community members and granting reservation to the latter under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

He launched a fresh indefinite fast on September 17, his sixth in over a year, to press for his demand for reservation. PTI COR ARU