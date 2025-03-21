Maratha outfits protest in Jalna against Koratkar and Solapurkar

Jalna, Mar 21 (PTI) A protest was held on Friday in Jalna seeking the arrest of Nagpur-based journalist Prashant Koratkar and actor Rahul Solapurkar for their alleged objectionable remarks against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The protest was organised by the Maratha Kranti Morcha and Shiv Premi Sanghatana at the district collectorate.

Koratkar was booked on February 26 for allegedly making provocative and objectionable statements during a call to Kolhapur-based historian Indrajit Sawant.

Solapurkar had made an objectionable statement about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's escape from a Mughal prison in Agra.

Sanjay Lakhe Patil, coordinator of Maratha Kranti Morcha, sought strict action against the two.

He also accused the BJP-led government in Maharashtra of raising the issue of Aurangzeb's grave just to divert attention of the public.

"The Maratha Kranti Morcha and Shiv Premi Sanghatana oppose the removal of the grave as it is a symbol of Maratha bravery. The real issues are the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, farm woes etc. Instead of providing the relief, the state government is trying to rewrite history in this manner," Lakhe Patil claimed. PTI COR BNM