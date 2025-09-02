Maratha protesters removed from CSMT following Bombay HC order

Mumbai: Security personnel on Tuesday removed Maratha quota protesters from CSMT premises, which they had been occupying for the last four days, officials said.

The move followed the Bombay HC order directing quota leader Manoj Jararnge and his supporters to vacate the nearby Azad Maidan by 3 PM.

GRP and RPF personnel, 60 jawans of the Riot Control Force, have been deployed at the busiest CSMT station in south Mumbai, a senior GRP official said.

Maratha quota protesters have been camping at CSMT for the last four days, inconveniencing passengers.

GRP officials are making constant announcements through microphones at the CSMT concourse and platforms, asking protesters to vacate the station premises. Authorities are also preventing them from sitting on platforms.

Some leaders of the Maratha community are also requesting new protesters arriving by local trains to vacate the station premises.

Protesters at CSMT suburban concourse and platforms have been removed.