Maratha quota activist Jarange seeks meeting with CM Shinde before ending fast

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meet him so that he can withdraw his hunger strike.

Jarange made the demand late Tuesday night after speaking to CM Shinde over a phone call.

State Industries Minister Uday Samant met the activist late night.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jarange said he was ready to end his indefinite hunger strike, which he started on August 29, but would not leave the protest site at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district until the state government starts issuing Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community from the Marathwada region.

The activist also said he was giving one month's time to the Maharashtra government so that a state-appointed committee could prepare its report on the Maratha reservation.

Speaking to reporters late Tuesday night, Jarange said, “I want Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to come here so that I can withdraw my fast for the Maratha quota. We will subsequently continue a chain fasting along with my supporters at the same protest site.” The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued orders suspending Jalna district Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Khade and Ambad tehsil Sub Divisional Police Officer Mukund Aghav for the lathicharge on pro-Maratha quota agitators at Antarwali Sarati village earlier this month.

Two separate suspension orders were issued by the state home department.