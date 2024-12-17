Manoj Jarange to launch indefinite fast from Jan 25 demanding Maratha reservation

Jalna: Activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday announced that he would launch an indefinite fast on January 25, 2025, to press for the Maratha community's demands, including reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category.

Advertisment

Addressing the media at Antarwali Sarthi village in Jalna, Jarange urged members of the Maratha community to gather in large numbers at the protest site.

"No one should stay at home. Come to Antarwali Sarthi, and let us show our collective strength," he said.

The 42-year-old activist has been demanding the implementation of a draft notification that recognises Kunbis as ‘sage soyare’ (those related by birth or marriage) of Marathas and granting reservation in jobs and education to the latter under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Advertisment

The agrarian Kunbi community already gets quota benefits under the OBC category.

Accusing the government of failing to fulfil its promises, Jarange said, "The government has cheated us. We will not spare them if they don't meet our demands during the ongoing winter session." The activist, who has launched six hunger strikes in the last one year, stressed that the fast would be voluntary and any member of the Maratha community can participate.

"Anyone willing to join is welcome. There will be no compulsion or pressure on anyone," he clarified.

Advertisment

Apart from the 'sage soyare' notification, Jarange has also demanded speeding up the work of the Justice (retd) Sandeep Shinde Committee set up by the Maharashtra government to expedite the process of granting Kunbi certificates to members of the Maratha community, making them eligible for quota.

In February this year, the state legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category. However, Jarange has been insisting on quota for the community under the OBC head.