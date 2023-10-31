Maratha quota agitation: FIR registered after vandalism at BJP MLA Prashant Bamb's office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against a number of people for vandalising the office of BJP MLA Prashant Bamb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district during the agitation for Maratha reservation, an official said on Tuesday.

Some Maratha quota supporters, armed with wooden sticks, vandalised Bamb's office in Gangapur area here on Monday.

They damaged window panes and furniture inside the office of the ruling party legislator.

A case has been registered against seven identified and 10-15 unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 452 (house trespass with intention of causing hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 143 and 144 (unlawful assembly), a police release said. PTI AW GK