Maratha quota agitation: Security heightened at residence of Fadnavis in Nagpur

Nagpur, Nov 1 (PTI) Police have stepped up security at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur in view of the ongoing agitation in parts of the state over the Maratha reservation demand, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday evening conducted a review of the security arrangements at Fadnavis' residence at Trikoni Park in Dharampeth area here.

He ordered that the security be stepped up in view of the Maratha quota agitation, the official said.

Nagpur is the hometown of BJP leader Fadnavis.

Advertisment

A group of Maratha quota supporters earlier said they would launch a 'Mundan Andolan' (head tonsuring) in Mahal area of Nagpur on Wednesday.

Incidents of violence have been witnessed in many parts of the state in the last few days.

State-run bus services have been completely suspended in five Marathwada districts while curfew and Internet shut-down were imposed in parts of Beed on Monday where the houses of political leaders were targeted by protesters.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed to people not to resort to violence and also asked political parties to avoid indulging in any activities that would worsen the situation. PTI COR GK