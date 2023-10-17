Maratha quota: CM will find solution agreeable to Jarange without disturbing other sections, says Bawankule

Thane/Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said he was hopeful that the state government's decision on Maratha reservation will be agreeable to activist Manoj Jarange and at the same time it won't affect other sections.

Advertisment

He alleged the Maratha community lost the reservation due to the "incompetency" of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Jarange, who had observed a hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community in jobs and education under the OBC category, has given the state government time till October 24 to take appropriate action.

"The state government will take such a decision on the reservation for Marathas that it will be agreeable to activist Manoj Jarange and at the same time it won't affect other sections," Bawankule told reporters in Thane.

Advertisment

Bawankule said Jarange's agitation is for the cause of the Maratha reservation and it is not propped up by any political party.

"This agitation is supported by the Maratha community in the state. The then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had formed a committee headed by minister Chandrakant Patil. Our government had provided quota for Marathas," he added.

He slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) for party leader Vinayak Raut's allegations that the BJP was trying to sabotage the quota agitation.

Advertisment

“The incompetency of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government resulted in the Maratha community losing the reservation benefits. All those developments are on the record and will remain forever," the BJP leader added.

Bawankule said the BJP had extended its full support to the quota demand of the Maratha community at an all-party meeting, which decided that the existing OBC reservation would not be compromised.

"Congratulating" current chief minister Eknath Shinde for quitting the previous "anti-Hindu" government led by Thackeray, Bawankule said he felt that Shinde will find some solution that will satisfy Jarange's demands, and there will not be any injustice to other communities.

Advertisment

He said it is the BJP's responsibility to gain 51 per cent votes in every polling booth and on every seat, irrespective of the candidate being fielded by any member party of the Mahayuti- comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar camp).

Bawankule said the BJP is preparing a "Mahavijay 2024" plan wherein 600 "super warriors" of the party will reach 3,50,000 houses to explain the work done by the Modi government at the Centre in the last 9 years and various measures taken by the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state.

"I am confident that all the parties with us are working towards ensuring the victory under PM Modi's leadership. Our only commitment is to defeat the candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi," the BJP leader added.

He said an overwhelming number of people he has interacted with during his tours want Modi to become prime minister for a third term. PTI COR ND NSK