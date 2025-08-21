Maratha quota demand: More than 2 lakh Kunbi certificates issued in Marathwada, says official

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 21 (PTI) More than two lakh Kunbi certificates have been issued in Maharashtra's Marathwada region and there is zero pendency in several places, divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar said on Thursday.

Outfits agitating for quota in jobs and reservations for the Marathas have been demanding that the community be given Kunbi certificates so that they can get benefits provided to Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Kunbis are part of the OBC segment. The state government had formed the Justice Shinde committee to look into the demand.

Addressing reporters after an online meeting of the Justice Shinde committee, Papalkar said, "More than two lakh Kunbi caste certificates have been issued till now. The pendency in many places is also zero now." "Justice Shinde visited here and took review from all the district collectors through video conferencing. He also gave instructions to update the records and revive committees formed for issuing caste certificates," Papalkar said.

Incidentally, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has said he will lead a protest in Mumbai from August 29 seeking quota for the community in the OBC category. PTI AW BNM