Maratha quota: Govt starts Hyderabad gazette implementation process; 'no impact on OBC reservation'

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) Amid opposition from OBC groups, the Maharashtra government has started the process to implement the Hyderabad gazette in accordance with a GR issued earlier on issuing Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Maratha community members.

State Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha reservation, on Wednesday reiterated that the rights of OBC communities will be protected.

"The process for the implementation of the Hyderabad gazette has started. We will study emerging facts," he told reporters.

The Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, on September 2, announced the formation of a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members having historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a key demand of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.

Kunbi is a social group classified as an Other Backward Class (OBC) in Maharashtra.

The government resolution (GR) dated September 2 also mentioned implementing the Hyderabad gazetteer.

The BJP-led Mahayuti government is forced to walk a quota tightrope as the GR has been opposed by sections of Other Backward Classes (OBC), prominently by state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, fearing that acknowledgement of the Kunbi status will mean dilution of the existing OBC reservations. When asked about Bhujbal's opposition to the wording of the GR, Vikhe Patil said the rights of OBCs will be protected.

"I will meet Chhagan Bhujbal and clear his confusion regarding the Hyderabad Gazette GR," he said.

Vikhe Patil will also hold discussions with Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on OBCs, to discuss the implementation of the GR and issuance of Kunbi certificates.

Vikhe Patil and Justice Sandeep Shinde (retd), who heads the Shinde Committee set up by the state government, discussed the quota issue during a meeting.

The discussions centred on effective ways to ensure implementation of decisions regarding the Martaha reservation and various legal aspects. Legal experts and senior officials also attended.

The Shinde Committee was established in September 2023 to decide the methodology to issue OBC certificates to Marathas and find proof to establish Marathas as Kunbi OBCs. PTI MR NSK