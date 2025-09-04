Maratha quota GR: OBCs will not be impacted, Bhujbal will be pacified: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said OBCs will not face any injustice due to his government's move on Maratha quota following an agitation by activist Manoj Jarange.

Jarange ended his 5-day stir at Azad Maidan here on Tuesday after the Maharashtra government announced the formation of a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as an Other Backward Class (OBC) in the state.

"There will be no injustice to the Other Backward Classes due to the government resolution (GR) issued regarding implementation of Hyderabad gazetteer," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis also said he has spoken to cabinet colleague and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who on Wednesday openly expressed his displeasure over the GR issued to speed up the grant of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas.

"I told him the GR doesn't impact OBC quota. Only eligible Marathas who have valid evidence of Kunbi lineage will be given caste certificates and not all Marathas," the CM asserted.

Bhujbal will be pacified and convinced that interests of OBCs will not be impacted, Fadnavis said. PTI MR BNM