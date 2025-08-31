Maratha quota issue: Govt working on solution, Oppn doing politics, says minister

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Sunday said the state government was working to resolve the Maratha quota issue and will take legal advice on a proposal submitted by activist Manoj Jarange over the matter.

Talking to reporters, Vikhe Patil also accused the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders of "doing politics" instead of contributing for a solution to the issue.

Vikhe Patil heads a cabinet sub-committee on issues related to the Maratha community's demand for reservation and its social, educational and economic condition.

Jarange has been staging an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai from Friday over his demand for a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

He has demanded that Marathas be recognised as Kunbis — an agrarian caste included in the OBC category — which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education, Vikhe Patil met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late Saturday night to discuss the issue. The meeting lasted for an hour, according to sources.

Later, a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee was held at Vikhe Patil's residence on Sunday to deliberate on the proposal of reservation to Marathas in the OBC category made by Jarange.

Ministers Girish Mahajan, Dada Bhuse, Makarand Patil, Shivendraraje Bhosale and others participated in the meeting, including some through video-conferencing. Senior officials of the Law and Judiciary Department were also present.

After the meeting, Vikhe Patil said the discussion on Jarange's proposal was positive.

"The sub-committee under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is working to resolve the matter. We also examined issues related to the Hyderabad and Satara gazetteers. To avoid legal hurdles during implementation, we will consult the state Advocate General," he said.

Vikhe Patil said several suggestions, including those submitted by MLAs from Beed, were being considered by the panel.

On the political row over who should meet Jarange, he said, "There is no objection to anyone meeting him. But those visiting him merely for political mileage should also be questioned about their stand on the reservation issue." Taking a swipe at NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, the minister asked why the veteran politician, who has been chief minister of Maharashtra four times and Union minister for a decade, had not taken any steps earlier.

"Pawar now talks of amending the Constitution to resolve the Maratha quota issue. Why didn't he raise this before the Mandal Commission or when he was in power? He never ensured the inclusion of Marathas then. He should clarify whether Marathas can get reservation under OBCs (category) or not, instead of offering sermons now," Vikhe Patil said.

Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Supreme Court has placed a ceiling of 52 per cent on overall reservations, and a constitutional amendment was necessary (to raise it).

The Supreme Court has imposed a 52 per cent cap on reservations, but the court ratified 72 per cent quota in Tamil Nadu, he pointed out.

The Centre's role has to be transparent and clear in this issue, he said, adding the country requires a uniform policy to ensure there was no bitterness in society.

Sharad Pawar further said he has been holding discussions with other MPs about the need for a constitutional amendment.