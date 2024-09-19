Maratha quota issue: OBC leader Hake slams Jarange, Maharashtra CM

Jalna, Sep 19 (PTI) OBC leader Laxman Hake on Thursday slammed Maratha activist Manoj Jarange and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the quota issue.

Hake, who commenced his indefinite fast in Wadi Godri village here, said the Maharashtra government does not have the right to consider the 1911 gazette to provide reservations to the Maratha community.

"If the government is considering to issue a GR based on the 1911 gazette, then what is the need for the OBC commission in Maharashtra? If the Eknath Shinde government issues a GR after listening to Jarange, then the OBCs will reply accordingly," Hake said.

Does CM Shinde even know the law that he is acting in this manner in the quota issue, the OBC leader questioned.

Jarange has been demanding that the state consider a gazette notification of 1911 as well as ones published earlier in Satara, Bombay and Hyderabad to give quota under the OBC category to Marathas on the principle of "sage soyare" (those related by birth or marriage).

This is opposed by the OBC groups led by Hake.

Hake said Jarange, who is on an indefinite fast in Antarwali Sarati since September 16, should be included in reality show 'Bigg Boss' for his "entertainment value" and asked the latter to carry out his stir using the symbol of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

"Reservations cannot be given to the Marathas till it is proved the community is socially and economically backward. Nobody can end the reservations granted to Other Backward Classes," Hake asserted.

Hake's agitation in Wadi Godri is taking place just a couple of kilometres away from Jarange's stir in Antarwali Sarati.

Jalna Superintendent of Police Ajaykumar Bansal told PTI adequate security is in place in the region to ensure law and order.

The area is peaceful, Bansal added.