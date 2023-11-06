Maratha quota: Jarange targets minister Chhagan Bhujbal, says he is losing OBC base

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 6 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday alleged that Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal's visit to Beed was politically motivated and that the latter remembers OBCs as per his convenience.

Bhujbal visited the houses of NCP MLAs Prakash Solanke and Sandip Kshirsagar in Beed district which were targeted in the violence during the Maratha quota stir and demanded an inquiry into the incidents.

Addressing a press conference, Jarange, who is recuperating at a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, said Marathas and OBC are friends and attempts to provoke them would prove futile.

Jarange also demanded an inquiry into the police lathicharge on his supporters in September in Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district. Notably, Jarange was observing a hunger strike for the Maratha quota in the village at that time.

Police had baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift Jarange to hospital.

Several persons, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze in violence.

"If Bhujbal thinks that the incidents in Beed were pre-planned and wants an investigation, a probe should also be ordered in Antarwali lathicharge and firing incident," Jarnge said on Monday adding that he had condemned the violence in Beed.

He said Bhujbal's criticism of a former high court judge visiting him along with a government delegation needs to be condemned. "The delegation had come here to save a life (referring to the indefinite fast observed by him)", Jarange added.

The Maratha quota activist also targeted Bhujbal for his remarks that the reservation is being given under pressure.

"The reservation cannot be given under pressure as the law is the same for everyone. On the contrary, you enjoyed the quota which was meant for us under pressure. They don't want to give the reservation back so they are playing tricks. There is no pressure but the government has understood the truth," Jarange added.

He alleged Bhujbal was losing the base among OBCs and his visit to Beed was a ploy to gain sympathy. PTI AW NSK