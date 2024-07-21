Maratha quota: Jarange vents ire on BJP leader Darekar

Jalna, Jul 21 (PTI) The hunger strike of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange continued in Antarwali Sarati in Maharashtra's Jalna district on the second day on Sunday.

He is seeking immediate implementation of the state government's 'sage soyare' (kin by blood and marriage) notification, which will pave the way for the Maratha community to avail OBC quota benefits after getting Kunbi certificates.

Speaking to reporters, Jarange slammed BJP MLC Pravin Darekar for some the latter's statements.

Darekar has been given a contract to break the Maratha movement, Jarange alleged.

"If they put me in jail, ensure all BJP candidates are defeated in the assembly polls. Darekar is acting on the behest of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Because of people like Darekar, the BJP will face lot of losses," he claimed.

Jarange said if the Maharashtra government does not pass a law recognising Marathas as Kunbis before the assembly polls, then he would campaign against the BJP and ensure its defeat.

Darekar had recently said Jarange's quota stir was political and was driven by personal ambition rather than community welfare. PTI COR BNM